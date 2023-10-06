In trading on Friday, transportation services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.8%. Leading the group were shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings, up about 5.5% and shares of Lyft up about 2.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are advertising shares, up on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led by Stagwell, trading higher by about 8.3% and The Trade Desk, trading higher by about 4.8% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Transportation Services, Advertising Stocks

