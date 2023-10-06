News & Insights

Friday Sector Leaders: Transportation Services, Advertising Stocks

October 06, 2023 — 12:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, transportation services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.8%. Leading the group were shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings, up about 5.5% and shares of Lyft up about 2.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are advertising shares, up on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led by Stagwell, trading higher by about 8.3% and The Trade Desk, trading higher by about 4.8% on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

