Friday Sector Leaders: Television & Radio, Biotechnology Stocks

November 03, 2023 — 01:29 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, television & radio shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.6%. Leading the group were shares of Qurate Retail, up about 48.5% and shares of E.W. Scripps up about 18.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 5.4% as a group, led by Editas Medicine, trading higher by about 24% and Nurix Therapeutics, trading higher by about 19.2% on Friday.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
