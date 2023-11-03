In trading on Friday, television & radio shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.6%. Leading the group were shares of Qurate Retail, up about 48.5% and shares of E.W. Scripps up about 18.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 5.4% as a group, led by Editas Medicine, trading higher by about 24% and Nurix Therapeutics, trading higher by about 19.2% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Television & Radio, Biotechnology Stocks

