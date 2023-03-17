Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

In afternoon trading on Friday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 0.9%. Within that group, Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) and Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 16.53% year-to-date. Adobe Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.45% year-to-date, and Microsoft Corporation is up 17.14% year-to-date. Combined, ADBE and MSFT make up approximately 24.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 1.3%. Among large Services stocks, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.4% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 7.75% on a year-to-date basis. Warner Bros Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is up 51.91% year-to-date, and Alphabet Inc is up 13.93% year-to-date. WBD makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications -0.9% Services -1.3% Utilities -1.3% Healthcare -1.4% Consumer Products -1.5% Industrial -1.7% Materials -1.8% Energy -2.2% Financial -3.2%

