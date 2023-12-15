Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.2%. Within that group, First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.0% and 3.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 56.20% year-to-date. First Solar Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.88% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc., is down 50.99% year-to-date. Combined, FSLR and ENPH make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Materials stocks, Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.7% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 11.16% on a year-to-date basis. Steel Dynamics Inc., meanwhile, is up 32.34% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp., is down 29.92% year-to-date. Combined, STLD and ALB make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications -0.2% Materials -0.3% Industrial -0.5% Services -0.7% Energy -0.8% Consumer Products -1.0% Healthcare -1.1% Utilities -1.4% Financial -1.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.