Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 2.3%. Within that group, Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) and Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 9.5% and 7.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.5% on the day, and up 33.48% year-to-date. Broadcom Inc, meanwhile, is up 44.96% year-to-date, and Arista Networks Inc is up 39.38% year-to-date. Combined, AVGO and ANET make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Industrial stocks, Fortive Corp (Symbol: FTV) and Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 0.19% on a year-to-date basis. Fortive Corp, meanwhile, is up 5.60% year-to-date, and Lam Research Corp is up 51.18% year-to-date. FTV makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.3% Industrial +0.8% Consumer Products +0.6% Services +0.6% Financial +0.4% Materials +0.1% Healthcare -0.3% Energy -0.5% Utilities -0.7%

