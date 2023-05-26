News & Insights

Markets
AVGO

Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

May 26, 2023 — 02:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 2.3%. Within that group, Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) and Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 9.5% and 7.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.5% on the day, and up 33.48% year-to-date. Broadcom Inc, meanwhile, is up 44.96% year-to-date, and Arista Networks Inc is up 39.38% year-to-date. Combined, AVGO and ANET make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Industrial stocks, Fortive Corp (Symbol: FTV) and Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 0.19% on a year-to-date basis. Fortive Corp, meanwhile, is up 5.60% year-to-date, and Lam Research Corp is up 51.18% year-to-date. FTV makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +2.3%
Industrial +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.6%
Services +0.6%
Financial +0.4%
Materials +0.1%
Healthcare -0.3%
Energy -0.5%
Utilities -0.7%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HLNE
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ALZN
 AFIB Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVGO
ANET
XLK
FTV
LRCX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.