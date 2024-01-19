Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.6%. Within the sector, Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) and Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.4% and 4.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.0% on the day, and up 3.64% year-to-date. Broadcom Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.98% year-to-date, and Qualcomm Inc is up 5.06% year-to-date. Combined, AVGO and QCOM make up approximately 7.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 1.5%. Among large Financial stocks, Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV) and M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.8% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and up 0.72% on a year-to-date basis. Travelers Companies Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.16% year-to-date, and M & T Bank Corp is up 1.56% year-to-date. Combined, TRV and MTB make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.6% Financial +1.5% Industrial +0.7% Services +0.5% Healthcare +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Materials -0.0% Energy -0.1% Utilities -0.2%

