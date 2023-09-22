News & Insights

Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Energy

September 22, 2023 — 02:33 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Friday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.4%. Within the sector, ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) and FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.1% and 2.4%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.5% on the day, and up 34.44% year-to-date. ON Semiconductor Corp, meanwhile, is up 52.15% year-to-date, and FactSet Research Systems Inc. is up 8.32% year-to-date. ON makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.3%. Among large Energy stocks, Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) and Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 8.57% on a year-to-date basis. Targa Resources Corp, meanwhile, is up 21.47% year-to-date, and Trane Technologies plc is up 18.36% year-to-date. TRGP makes up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Energy +0.3%
Utilities -0.0%
Healthcare -0.1%
Industrial -0.1%
Materials -0.2%
Consumer Products -0.3%
Financial -0.3%
Services -0.5%

