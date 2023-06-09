Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.1%. Within the sector, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.9% and 4.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 35.35% year-to-date. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is down 19.12% year-to-date, and Adobe Inc is up 35.98% year-to-date. ADBE makes up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.1% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and down 1.46% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is up 128.28% year-to-date, and J.M. Smucker Co., is down 2.21% year-to-date. SJM makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.1% Consumer Products 0.0% Healthcare -0.0% Financial -0.1% Industrial -0.1% Services -0.2% Utilities -0.3% Energy -0.8% Materials -0.9%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.