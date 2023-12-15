In trading on Friday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, up about 18.2% and shares of StealthGas up about 6.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, up on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led by Ispire Technology, trading up by about 13.3% and Universal, trading up by about 1.2% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

