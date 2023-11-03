Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Services sector, higher by 2.8%. Within the sector, Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) and Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 17.9% and 13.8%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 19.90% year-to-date. Expedia Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 27.51% year-to-date, and Paramount Global, is down 18.51% year-to-date. Combined, EXPE and PARA make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 2.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 15.0% and 8.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 4.55% on a year-to-date basis. Insulet Corp, meanwhile, is down 43.62% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc, is down 56.67% year-to-date. Combined, PODD and MRNA make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Services +2.8% Healthcare +2.4% Financial +2.3% Materials +2.3% Technology & Communications +1.9% Industrial +1.8% Utilities +1.6% Consumer Products +1.3% Energy -0.8%

