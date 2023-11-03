News & Insights

Markets
EXPE

Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Healthcare

November 03, 2023 — 02:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Services sector, higher by 2.8%. Within the sector, Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) and Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 17.9% and 13.8%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 19.90% year-to-date. Expedia Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 27.51% year-to-date, and Paramount Global, is down 18.51% year-to-date. Combined, EXPE and PARA make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 2.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 15.0% and 8.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 4.55% on a year-to-date basis. Insulet Corp, meanwhile, is down 43.62% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc, is down 56.67% year-to-date. Combined, PODD and MRNA make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Services +2.8%
Healthcare +2.4%
Financial +2.3%
Materials +2.3%
Technology & Communications +1.9%
Industrial +1.8%
Utilities +1.6%
Consumer Products +1.3%
Energy -0.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 TRCH Videos
 NGVC Insider Buying
 VLTA Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXPE
PARA
IYC
PODD
MRNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.