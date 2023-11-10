In trading on Friday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%. Leading the group were shares of Synaptics, up about 13.7% and shares of indie Semiconductor up about 12.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are water utilities shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Consolidated Water, trading up by about 17.1% and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo, trading up by about 0.9% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Water Utilities

