Friday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Water Utilities

November 10, 2023 — 12:05 pm EST

In trading on Friday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%. Leading the group were shares of Synaptics, up about 13.7% and shares of indie Semiconductor up about 12.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are water utilities shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Consolidated Water, trading up by about 17.1% and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo, trading up by about 0.9% on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
