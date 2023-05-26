In trading on Friday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.1%. Leading the group were shares of Marvell Technology, up about 27.9% and shares of Credo Technology Group Holding up about 14.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led by Conns, trading higher by about 5.3% and Vertiv Holdings, trading up by about 5.3% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Music & Electronics Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.