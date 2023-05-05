In trading on Friday, rubber & plastics shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5%. Leading the group were shares of Braskem, up about 32.7% and shares of Loop Industries up about 8.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 4.6% as a group, led by Conns, trading higher by about 8.8% and Vertiv Holdings, trading higher by about 5.3% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Rubber & Plastics, Music & Electronics Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.