Friday Sector Leaders: Rubber & Plastics, Music & Electronics Stores

May 05, 2023 — 02:21 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, rubber & plastics shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5%. Leading the group were shares of Braskem, up about 32.7% and shares of Loop Industries up about 8.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 4.6% as a group, led by Conns, trading higher by about 8.8% and Vertiv Holdings, trading higher by about 5.3% on Friday.

