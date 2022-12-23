In trading on Friday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.7%. Leading the group were shares of VOC Energy Trust, up about 6.6% and shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust up about 5.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led by GeoPark, trading higher by about 7.2% and Borr Drilling, trading up by about 5% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

