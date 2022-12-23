Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

December 23, 2022 — 12:01 pm EST

In trading on Friday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.7%. Leading the group were shares of VOC Energy Trust, up about 6.6% and shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust up about 5.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led by GeoPark, trading higher by about 7.2% and Borr Drilling, trading up by about 5% on Friday.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
VOC
CRT
GPRK
BORR

