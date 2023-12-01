In trading on Friday, real estate shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 7.2%. Leading the group were shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Strategy Fund, up about 139% and shares of Douglas Elliman up about 9.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are paper & forest products shares, up on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led by Mativ Holdings, trading higher by about 12.8% and Glatfelter, trading up by about 11.2% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Real Estate, Paper & Forest Products

