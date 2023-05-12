In trading on Friday, publishing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.6%. Leading the group were shares of News Corporation, up about 5.8% and shares of Quad Graphics up about 3.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computer peripherals shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Lantronix, trading higher by about 6.5% and Transact Technologies, trading up by about 3.9% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Publishing, Computer Peripherals

