Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Trucking Stocks

October 20, 2023 — 12:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.7%. Leading the group were shares of Hycroft Mining Holding, up about 9.3% and shares of Osisko Development up about 5.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are trucking shares, up on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led by Knight-swift Transportation Holdings, trading higher by about 10.1% and Shengfeng Development, trading up by about 6.2% on Friday.

