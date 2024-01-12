In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.3%. Leading the group were shares of IAMGold, up about 11.8% and shares of Coeur Mining up about 11.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led by Enviva, trading up by about 15.2% and Uranium Royalty, trading up by about 13.8% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

