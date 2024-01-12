News & Insights

Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

January 12, 2024 — 01:15 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.3%. Leading the group were shares of IAMGold, up about 11.8% and shares of Coeur Mining up about 11.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led by Enviva, trading up by about 15.2% and Uranium Royalty, trading up by about 13.8% on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

