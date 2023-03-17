In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.8%. Leading the group were shares of Orla Mining, up about 14.9% and shares of Dakota Gold up about 10.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led by Hallador Energy, trading higher by about 8.8% and Gold Resource, trading higher by about 6% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

