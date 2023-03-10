Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Food Stocks

March 10, 2023 — 04:01 pm EST

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.8%. Leading the group were shares of Harmony Gold Mining, up about 6% and shares of Skeena Resources up about 5.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are food shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Tattooed Chef, trading higher by about 17% and Industrias Bachoco, trading higher by about 11.5% on Friday.

