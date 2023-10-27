n trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.7%. Leading the group were shares of Eldorado Gold, up about 9.1% and shares of New Gold up about 7.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are credit services & lending shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Nerdwallet, trading up by about 40.7% and Capital One Financial, trading up by about 9.2% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Credit Services & Lending Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.