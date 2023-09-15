In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of IAMGold, up about 7.5% and shares of Silvercorp Metals up about 6.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are agriculture & farm products shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Village Farms International, trading higher by about 7.1% and Alico, trading up by about 4.7% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Agriculture & Farm Products

