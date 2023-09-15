News & Insights

Markets
IAG

Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Agriculture & Farm Products

September 15, 2023 — 11:44 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of IAMGold, up about 7.5% and shares of Silvercorp Metals up about 6.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are agriculture & farm products shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Village Farms International, trading higher by about 7.1% and Alico, trading up by about 4.7% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Agriculture & Farm Products

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Agriculture & Farm Products

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IAG
SVM
VFF
ALCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.