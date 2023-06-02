News & Insights

Friday Sector Leaders: Paper & Forest Products, Television & Radio Stocks

June 02, 2023 — 12:14 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, paper & forest products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.5%. Leading the group were shares of Glatfelter, up about 10.5% and shares of Koppers Holdings Inc Koppers Holdings up about 5.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are television & radio shares, up on the day by about 4.2% as a group, led by Dish Network, trading higher by about 22.5% and Iheartmedia, trading higher by about 19.4% on Friday.

