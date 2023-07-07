In trading on Friday, oil & gas equipment & services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.4%. Leading the group were shares of Nine Energy Service, up about 15.2% and shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings up about 13.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 4.1% as a group, led by HighPeak Energy, trading higher by about 11.4% and Tellurian, trading higher by about 9.6% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.