Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

July 07, 2023 — 03:14 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, oil & gas equipment & services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.4%. Leading the group were shares of Nine Energy Service, up about 15.2% and shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings up about 13.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 4.1% as a group, led by HighPeak Energy, trading higher by about 11.4% and Tellurian, trading higher by about 9.6% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
NINE
KLXE
HPK
TELL

