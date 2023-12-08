News & Insights

Friday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Advertising Stocks

December 08, 2023 — 01:07 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

In trading on Friday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.9%. Leading the group were shares of Conns, up about 9.9% and shares of Vertiv Holdings up about 3.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are advertising shares, up on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led by Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, trading up by about 5.6% and Advantage Solutions, trading higher by about 5.2% on Friday.

