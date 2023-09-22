Friday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Friday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of 5E Advanced Materials, up about 11.1% and shares of Uranium Royalty up about 9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by Star Bulk Carriers, trading higher by about 4.4% and Ardmore Shipping, trading up by about 3.2% on Friday.

