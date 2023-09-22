News & Insights

Markets
FEAM

Friday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Shipping Stocks

September 22, 2023 — 11:59 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of 5E Advanced Materials, up about 11.1% and shares of Uranium Royalty up about 9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by Star Bulk Carriers, trading higher by about 4.4% and Ardmore Shipping, trading up by about 3.2% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Shipping Stocks

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Shipping Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FEAM
UROY
SBLK
ASC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.