In trading on Friday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.2%. Leading the group were shares of Peabody Energy, up about 8.3% and shares of Hallador Energy up about 7.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 4.2% as a group, led by Century Aluminum, trading higher by about 8.3% and Alpha Metallurgical Resources, trading higher by about 6.8% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

