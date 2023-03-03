In trading on Friday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Atlas Lithium, up about 9.4% and shares of Smart Sand up about 8.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals fabrication & products shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Algoma Steel Group, trading up by about 8.7% and Gulf Island Fabrication, trading higher by about 8.2% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Metals Fabrication & Products

