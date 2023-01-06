Friday Sector Leaders: Materials, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Materials sector, up 3.1%. Within the sector, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.0% and 5.2%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 3.3% on the day, and up 3.40% year-to-date. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 11.37% year-to-date, and Sealed Air Corp is up 4.71% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and SEE make up approximately 7.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 2.5%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) and Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.9% and 5.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 2.5% in midday trading, and up 0.78% on a year-to-date basis. Zebra Technologies Corp., meanwhile, is up 5.80% year-to-date, and Applied Materials, Inc. is up 6.85% year-to-date. Combined, ZBRA and AMAT make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +3.1% Technology & Communications +2.5% Industrial +2.4% Financial +2.3% Consumer Products +2.2% Utilities +2.0% Services +1.9% Energy +1.9% Healthcare +1.0%

