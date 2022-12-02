Friday Sector Leaders: Materials, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Materials sector, higher by 0.4%. Within the sector, Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.7% on the day, and down 6.58% year-to-date. Sherwin-Williams Co, meanwhile, is down 26.08% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp. is up 20.88% year-to-date. Combined, SHW and ALB make up approximately 9.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) and Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.5% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 5.96% on a year-to-date basis. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., meanwhile, is down 35.10% year-to-date, and Johnson Controls International plc, is down 14.83% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +0.4% Consumer Products -0.0% Healthcare -0.2% Industrial -0.2% Services -0.5% Utilities -0.6% Financial -0.6% Energy -0.8% Technology & Communications -1.2%

