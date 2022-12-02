Markets
SHW

Friday Sector Leaders: Materials, Consumer Products

December 02, 2022 — 02:42 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Materials sector, higher by 0.4%. Within the sector, Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.7% on the day, and down 6.58% year-to-date. Sherwin-Williams Co, meanwhile, is down 26.08% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp. is up 20.88% year-to-date. Combined, SHW and ALB make up approximately 9.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) and Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.5% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 5.96% on a year-to-date basis. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., meanwhile, is down 35.10% year-to-date, and Johnson Controls International plc, is down 14.83% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Market Game

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Materials +0.4%
Consumer Products -0.0%
Healthcare -0.2%
Industrial -0.2%
Services -0.5%
Utilities -0.6%
Financial -0.6%
Energy -0.8%
Technology & Communications -1.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 PALC Options Chain
 CLXT Insider Buying
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VEV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHW
ALB
XLB
EL
JCI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.