In trading on Friday, investment brokerages shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 16.9%. Leading the group were shares of Top Financial Group Limited, up about 971.3% and shares of Siebert Financial up about 25.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are television & radio shares, up on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led by Cumulus Media, trading up by about 14.3% and Altice USA, trading up by about 10.1% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Investment Brokerages, Television & Radio Stocks

