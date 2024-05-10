Friday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Industrial companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.4%. Within the sector, Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (Symbol: MTD) and Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 14.7% and 4.8%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 10.60% year-to-date. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc., meanwhile, is up 21.98% year-to-date, and Fair Isaac Corp is up 15.86% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.3%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Gen Digital Inc (Symbol: GEN) and Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) are the most notable, showing a gain of 15.1% and 6.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 6.91% on a year-to-date basis. Gen Digital Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.18% year-to-date, and Arista Networks Inc is up 33.35% year-to-date. Combined, GEN and ANET make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Services +0.1% Financial +0.1% Utilities -0.0% Healthcare -0.0% Materials -0.3% Energy -0.9%

