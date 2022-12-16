Friday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Industrial companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 1.1%. Within the sector, Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) and Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.0% and 0.7%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 6.66% year-to-date. Generac Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 73.33% year-to-date, and Alaska Air Group, Inc., is down 15.47% year-to-date. Combined, GNRC and ALK make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 1.3%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) and T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.5% in midday trading, and down 26.29% on a year-to-date basis. Adobe Inc, meanwhile, is down 40.20% year-to-date, and T-Mobile US Inc is up 22.06% year-to-date. ADBE makes up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial -1.1% Technology & Communications -1.3% Materials -1.3% Services -1.4% Consumer Products -1.6% Healthcare -1.8% Financial -2.0% Utilities -2.1% Energy -2.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.