Friday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Services

In afternoon trading on Friday, Industrial stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX) and Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.9% and 5.0%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 2.63% year-to-date. L3Harris Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 2.46% year-to-date, and Generac Holdings Inc is up 21.38% year-to-date. Combined, LHX and GNRC make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.4%. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 4.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.7% in midday trading, and up 14.20% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is up 39.34% year-to-date, and Match Group Inc is up 31.54% year-to-date. CCL makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +0.5% Services +0.4% Financial +0.4% Utilities +0.2% Technology & Communications +0.2% Consumer Products 0.0% Healthcare -0.1% Materials -0.2% Energy -0.8%

