Markets
LHX

Friday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Services

January 27, 2023 — 02:51 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Friday, Industrial stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX) and Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.9% and 5.0%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 2.63% year-to-date. L3Harris Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 2.46% year-to-date, and Generac Holdings Inc is up 21.38% year-to-date. Combined, LHX and GNRC make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.4%. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 4.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.7% in midday trading, and up 14.20% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is up 39.34% year-to-date, and Match Group Inc is up 31.54% year-to-date. CCL makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

The Online Investor

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Industrial +0.5%
Services +0.4%
Financial +0.4%
Utilities +0.2%
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Consumer Products 0.0%
Healthcare -0.1%
Materials -0.2%
Energy -0.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of GBS
 H Price Target
 MRBK market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LHX
GNRC
XLI
CCL
MTCH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.