Friday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Industrial companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.9%. Within that group, General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) and CoStar Group, Inc. (Symbol: CSGP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.5% and 3.2%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 10.37% year-to-date. General Electric Co, meanwhile, is up 51.22% year-to-date, and CoStar Group, Inc. is up 8.40% year-to-date. GE makes up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Energy stocks, Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.8% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 17.79% on a year-to-date basis. Trane Technologies plc, meanwhile, is up 24.49% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 42.30% year-to-date. VLO makes up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +0.9% Energy +0.8% Healthcare +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.5% Services +0.4% Financial +0.4% Materials +0.3% Consumer Products -0.2% Utilities -0.3%

