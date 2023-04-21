In trading on Friday, hospital & medical practitioners shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Community Health Systems, up about 14.4% and shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings up about 5.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are drugs shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, trading higher by about 47.9% and Tenaya Therapeutics, trading higher by about 25.7% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Drugs

