Friday Sector Leaders: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Drugs

January 13, 2023 — 12:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, hospital & medical practitioners shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.9%. Leading the group were shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings, up about 56.4% and shares of Bright Health Group up about 7.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are drugs shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by SciSparc, trading up by about 20.2% and Atossa Therapeutics, trading higher by about 16.8% on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

