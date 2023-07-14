Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Friday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.6%. Within the sector, The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) and Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.5% and 3.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.7% on the day, and down 1.85% year-to-date. The Cigna Group, meanwhile, is down 11.49% year-to-date, and Eli Lilly is up 23.63% year-to-date. Combined, CI and LLY make up approximately 8.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and down 3.38% on a year-to-date basis. Entergy Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.54% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc., is down 4.24% year-to-date. Combined, ETR and AWK make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.6%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.5%
|Industrial
|-0.6%
|Materials
|-0.7%
|Financial
|-0.8%
|Energy
|-2.3%
