Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.2%. Within that group, Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.4% and 1.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 1.52% year-to-date. Quest Diagnostics, Inc., meanwhile, is down 7.01% year-to-date, and Charles River Laboratories International Inc., is down 4.69% year-to-date. Combined, DGX and CRL make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Services stocks, Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) and Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.3% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 22.79% on a year-to-date basis. Carmax Inc., meanwhile, is up 41.23% year-to-date, and Match Group Inc is up 1.41% year-to-date. KMX makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -0.2% Services -0.3% Consumer Products -0.6% Industrial -0.6% Financial -0.7% Materials -0.7% Energy -0.7% Technology & Communications -1.0% Utilities -1.2%

