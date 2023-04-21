Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, up 1.0%. Within that group, HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.8% and 4.2%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.6% on the day, and down 0.55% year-to-date. HCA Healthcare Inc, meanwhile, is up 16.96% year-to-date, and Universal Health Services, Inc., is down 0.40% year-to-date. Combined, HCA and UHS make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.5%. Among large Services stocks, Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) and Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.0% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 13.79% on a year-to-date basis. Amazon.com Inc, meanwhile, is up 25.81% year-to-date, and Dominos Pizza Inc., is down 2.21% year-to-date. Combined, AMZN and DPZ make up approximately 14.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.0% Services +0.5% Consumer Products +0.3% Utilities +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.1% Industrial 0.0% Financial -0.6% Energy -0.8% Materials -1.0%

