Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, up 0.4%. Within the sector, Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) and Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.8% and 1.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.2% on the day, and down 0.21% year-to-date. Illumina Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.85% year-to-date, and Abbott Laboratories is up 3.78% year-to-date. Combined, ILMN and ABT make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Services stocks, Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) and Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.7% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 8.10% on a year-to-date basis. Expedia Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 21.84% year-to-date, and Amazon.com Inc is up 14.16% year-to-date. Combined, EXPE and AMZN make up approximately 11.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Services
|+0.2%
|Materials
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|0.0%
|Financial
|-0.0%
|Energy
|0.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.3%
|Utilities
|-0.5%
