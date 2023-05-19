Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, up 0.4%. Within that group, Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 13.8% and 2.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.4% on the day, and down 2.77% year-to-date. Catalent Inc, meanwhile, is down 19.56% year-to-date, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, is down 7.67% year-to-date. Combined, CTLT and BIO make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Energy stocks, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and down 5.02% on a year-to-date basis. Pioneer Natural Resources Co, meanwhile, is down 2.97% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc., is down 6.16% year-to-date. Combined, PXD and EOG make up approximately 8.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.4% Energy +0.3% Utilities +0.2% Technology & Communications -0.3% Materials -0.3% Financial -0.5% Consumer Products -0.7% Industrial -0.7% Services -1.1%

