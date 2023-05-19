Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, up 0.4%. Within that group, Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 13.8% and 2.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.4% on the day, and down 2.77% year-to-date. Catalent Inc, meanwhile, is down 19.56% year-to-date, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, is down 7.67% year-to-date. Combined, CTLT and BIO make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Energy stocks, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and down 5.02% on a year-to-date basis. Pioneer Natural Resources Co, meanwhile, is down 2.97% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc., is down 6.16% year-to-date. Combined, PXD and EOG make up approximately 8.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Energy
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.3%
|Materials
|-0.3%
|Financial
|-0.5%
|Consumer Products
|-0.7%
|Industrial
|-0.7%
|Services
|-1.1%
