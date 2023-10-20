Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.2%. Within that group, Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) and Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.2%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.2% on the day, and down 3.76% year-to-date. Merck & Co Inc, meanwhile, is down 5.14% year-to-date, and Abbott Laboratories, is down 9.11% year-to-date. Combined, MRK and ABT make up approximately 8.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.5% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 7.39% on a year-to-date basis. Philip Morris International Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.38% year-to-date, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, is down 16.57% year-to-date. Combined, PM and KDP make up approximately 8.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|0.0%
|Utilities
|-0.2%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
|Materials
|-0.7%
|Financial
|-1.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.4%
|Energy
|-1.6%
