Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.2%. Within that group, Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) and Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.2%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.2% on the day, and down 3.76% year-to-date. Merck & Co Inc, meanwhile, is down 5.14% year-to-date, and Abbott Laboratories, is down 9.11% year-to-date. Combined, MRK and ABT make up approximately 8.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.5% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 7.39% on a year-to-date basis. Philip Morris International Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.38% year-to-date, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, is down 16.57% year-to-date. Combined, PM and KDP make up approximately 8.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.2% Consumer Products 0.0% Utilities -0.2% Services -0.3% Industrial -0.5% Materials -0.7% Financial -1.1% Technology & Communications -1.4% Energy -1.6%

