News & Insights

Markets
DFH

Friday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Airlines

June 09, 2023 — 12:12 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.8%. Leading the group were shares of Dream Finders Homes, up about 2.8% and shares of Landsea Homes up about 2.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are airlines shares, up on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led by Joby Aviation, trading higher by about 10.1% and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, trading higher by about 6.1% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Airlines
VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Airlines

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DFH
LSEA
JOBY
GOL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.