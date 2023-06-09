In trading on Friday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.8%. Leading the group were shares of Dream Finders Homes, up about 2.8% and shares of Landsea Homes up about 2.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are airlines shares, up on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led by Joby Aviation, trading higher by about 10.1% and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, trading higher by about 6.1% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Airlines

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.