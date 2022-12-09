In trading on Friday, gas utilities shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.4%. Leading the group were shares of Star Group, up about 15% and shares of Suburban Propane Partners up about 2.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by New Gold, trading higher by about 5.7% and Metalla Royalty & Streaming, trading higher by about 4.8% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Gas Utilities, Precious Metals

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.