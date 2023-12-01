Friday Sector Leaders: Financial, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Financial sector, higher by 1.8%. Within that group, Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 10.6% and 8.8%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 6.55% year-to-date. Boston Properties Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.11% year-to-date, and Zions Bancorporation, N.A., is down 16.59% year-to-date. ZION makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 1.7%. Among large Services stocks, Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) and Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 10.2% and 9.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 27.63% on a year-to-date basis. Ulta Beauty Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.46% year-to-date, and Paramount Global, is down 6.03% year-to-date. Combined, ULTA and PARA make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +1.8% Services +1.7% Industrial +1.6% Materials +1.5% Consumer Products +1.3% Utilities +1.1% Healthcare +1.1% Technology & Communications +0.8% Energy +0.6%

