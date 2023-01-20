Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Entertainment, Credit Services & Lending Stocks

January 20, 2023 — 12:20 pm EST

In trading on Friday, entertainment shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of Curiositystream, up about 7.4% and shares of Amc Entertainment Holdings up about 7.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are credit services & lending shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by Ally Financial, trading higher by about 18.6% and Moneylion, trading higher by about 7.4% on Friday.

