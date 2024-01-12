Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, up 0.9%. Within the sector, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.2% and 1.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.9% on the day, and down 1.61% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 0.66% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp., is down 3.26% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and MRO make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.7%. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 0.11% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 4.52% year-to-date, and Duke Energy Corp is up 1.68% year-to-date. Combined, AES and DUK make up approximately 9.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.9% Utilities +0.7% Financial -0.0% Technology & Communications 0.0% Healthcare -0.2% Industrial -0.2% Services -0.3% Materials -0.3% Consumer Products -0.5%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.