Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, up 0.9%. Within the sector, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.2% and 1.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.9% on the day, and down 1.61% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 0.66% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp., is down 3.26% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and MRO make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.7%. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 0.11% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 4.52% year-to-date, and Duke Energy Corp is up 1.68% year-to-date. Combined, AES and DUK make up approximately 9.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.9%
|Utilities
|+0.7%
|Financial
|-0.0%
|Technology & Communications
|0.0%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Materials
|-0.3%
|Consumer Products
|-0.5%
