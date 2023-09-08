News & Insights

Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

September 08, 2023 — 02:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.3%. Within the sector, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.3% and 3.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.4% on the day, and up 11.33% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 20.89% year-to-date, and Phillips 66 is up 24.17% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and PSX make up approximately 7.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.6%. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.3% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and down 9.21% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 26.45% year-to-date, and AES Corp, is down 36.73% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and AES make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.3%
Utilities +0.6%
Services +0.4%
Materials +0.3%
Financial +0.2%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.1%
Healthcare -0.5%
Industrial -0.5%

