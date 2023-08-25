Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.8% and 3.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 5.62% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 14.46% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp., is down 10.48% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and DVN make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.8%. Among large Utilities stocks, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and down 8.30% on a year-to-date basis. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is down 20.87% year-to-date, and AES Corp, is down 34.09% year-to-date. Combined, ES and AES make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.0%
|Utilities
|+0.8%
|Consumer Products
|+0.7%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.7%
|Industrial
|+0.7%
|Healthcare
|+0.6%
|Materials
|+0.4%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Services
|-0.3%
